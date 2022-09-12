Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho.

The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time.

weather.gov/cys

