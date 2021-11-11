High Winds Create Air Quality Concerns For Parts Of Wyoming

The National Weather Service says high winds have created air quality concerns throughout parts of Wyoming.

According to an advisory issued Thursday morning, the Powder River Basin could see sustained winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

"The strong winds will create blowing dust," the weather service stated.

The advisory was issued in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality - Air Quality Division.

It's in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Air Quality Division, the elderly, young children and those with respiratory problems should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during the alert.

And, though those people are the most susceptible to health impacts, the air quality division also advises that everyone avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.