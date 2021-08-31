All Of Wyoming Under Another Air Quality Advisory

Every county in the Cowboy State finds itself under an air quality alert — again — thanks to wildfires ravaging the American West.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisories are set to expire at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

"Smoke from wildfires across the western US will continue to filter into western and central Wyoming through Wednesday," one of the alerts reads. "The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality."

Casper Mountain, for example, is barely visible from downtown Casper.

The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that "(T)he elderly, young children and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time.

"Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although those people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions"

The National Weather Service issued the alerts on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Air Quality Division.