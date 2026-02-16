The Wyoming Supreme Court has sided with the lower court in dismissing a lawsuit filed by Timothy Newcomb, who wanted Secretary of State Chuck Gray removed from office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The court said Newcomb’s complaint didn’t present a legal claim, so there was nothing for the courts to act on.

Back in February 2025, Newcomb, a Democratic voter, filed the suit claiming Gray had supported people involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. He argued, citing Trump v. Anderson (2024), that Gray shouldn’t be allowed to hold office.

However, Newcomb’s complaint didn’t include any new facts—just documents from a previous unrelated case. He also tried to bring in unrelated events, like Gray showing the movie 2,000 Mules (2022), media reports, and claimed personal harm after Gray allegedly labeled him a “radical leftist” online.

The district court dismissed the case, saying Newcomb didn’t have a legal claim and didn’t have standing to sue. The Supreme Court explained that Section 3 isn’t automatically enforceable—states must have a legal process in place. In Wyoming, the only ways to remove a statewide officer are impeachment by the House or a quo warranto action brought by certain officials or parties. Newcomb didn’t meet those requirements.

In a statement, Secretary Gray applauded the court’s decision, saying, “The unhinged Left’s attempts to remove me from office because of my support for President Trump shows how far the radical Left is willing to go… I’m glad that the rule of law continues to win out… The weaponization of the Fourteenth Amendment by the radical Left to try and remove conservatives from office undermines everything we stand for. I am glad that the Wyoming Supreme Court affirmed the dismissal of this outrageously wrong lawsuit.”

In short: Wyoming law doesn’t let a private citizen kick a state officer out under Section 3, so Newcomb’s lawsuit couldn’t move forward.

