Wyoming Suicide Lifeline Service Expanded to Full-Time

Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release that the state’s suicide lifeline services have been updated to offer full-time, Wyoming-based coverage 24 hours a day, every day.

“Wyoming citizens experiencing a mental health crisis and potentially suicidal thoughts, can now be confident that on the other end of the line, they’re talking to someone who – as a fellow state resident – is familiar with our state and cares about our people,” the Governor said.

Prior to 2020, the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline was available via phone (1-800-273-TALK), but calls from Wyoming were answered by people outside of the state. Wyoming-based services started that year, but hours were limited.

Full-time, all-day, every-day Wyoming-based coverage began last week. The Governor asked the Legislature to fund the service and expand its availability during the 2022 legislative session and appreciates their support for this initiative.

“We are confident that the personal connection and the ability to make localized referrals for help will be improved when Wyoming folks can speak to an understanding person in their own state,” Gordon added. “This critical and free service for those who need it is something I have emphasized for quite some time.”

Stefan Johansson, Wyoming Department of Health director, encourages people in distress to use the service. “Talking with someone can make a difference. It can also be a good idea to call if you are worried about potential suicidal thoughts in a family member or close friend.”

Johansson noted that a simplified lifeline number (988) will become available across the country on July 16. “At that point, calls to both the new 988 number and the existing number will be answered,” he said. “Our department staff plans to promote the new number and consider further lifeline service improvements over time.”

More information on community-based suicide prevention resources in Wyoming can be found online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/prevention/wivpp/suicide-prevention/.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themselves, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (which routes to a Wyoming-based representative) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.

