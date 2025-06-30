7 Side-Splitting Yelp Reviews of Wyoming Strip Clubs

Cheers to the Small-Town American Strip Club!

While they aren't supposed to elicit hilarity, the situations, interactions, and characters that frequent such establishments can lead to comedy gold.

Strip clubs are where fantasies meet reality, with sometimes awkward and unexpected outcomes.

It's a dying industry, with some predicting the demise of strip clubs altogether in the coming decade.

"The Baby Boomers are retiring. They were for 20 years an amazing customer base," reveals one BBC article. "The millennials are not coming to the strip clubs that much. That's the issue."

There are only four active strip clubs I could find online in Wyoming. They include The Den in Cheyenne, Mile High Saloon in Casper, and Bare Back Saloon and Astro Lounge in Rock Springs.

Some from the reviews below have shut their doors, either permanently or temporarily.

See some of the most hilarious local strip club reviews in the gallery below, inspired by an earlier article I wrote about the Diviest Bars in Wyoming.

7 Hilarious Wyoming Strip Club Reviews Some of the funniest strip club reviews point out the eccentricities and unexpected situations encountered in gentlemen's clubs, often focusing on the service, the dancers, or the overall atmosphere. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM