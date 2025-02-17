Look: Diviest Bars in Wyoming with Hilarious Yelp Reviews to Boot

Who doesn't love a good dive bar? Some have described them as the heart and soul of America.

"It’s the kind of place where anything can happen..." recalls Vice writer Alli Conti.

"One time, someone stole my car and drove it into Churchill’s—as in, crashed it against the back of the bar. They left a shank broken off in the ignition and a Stephen King book in the backseat. When I showed up to deal with all that, the locals demanded payment for 'protecting my car' all night. I ignored them, went inside the bar, and grabbed a set of pliers so I could work on getting that shank removed."

Wyoming has more than a few of these classy establishments.

Some of are more famous than others. Some you wouldn't even know exist unless you've been to the tiny towns they're hiding in.

One point for every Wyoming dive you've been to. What's your score?

