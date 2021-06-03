Victim of Natrona County Strip Club Shooting Identified

Shy Abeyta, a 31 year old man, was identified as the victim of a shooting that happened just after midnight on Monday morning, according to Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigations Sgt. Taylor Courtney.

According to reports, police arrived at the Northern Dreams strip club and found Abeyta critically injured, before taking him to the Wyoming Medical Center to be treated.

Courtney said Abeyta has since recovered and is now in stable condition.

In connection to the shooting, police on Tuesday executed a search warrant at the 2500 block on south Jefferson street, which involved a team of over 20 officers, including the Natrona County Special Response Team, which is similar to a SWAT team.

Courtney said the police were able to leave the scene without injury or shots fired.