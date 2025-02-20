Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office Shares Info Concerning Tax Refunds

"Should you be concerned about your tax refund amidst IRS layoffs?" wrote the Wyoming State Treasurers Office on their Facebook page.

They also shared a USA Today article warning people that more than 6,000 IRS employees are set to be laid off with the tax-filing just around the corner.

Tax accountants have always recommended filing your taxes early, but this year that advice might be more valuable than ever.

"With the IRS down thousands of employees, here's what to know about the 2025 tax filing season, including when to file, how to check the status of your refund and more" they note.

Key Takeaways:

It usually takes about six to eight weeks for processing centers to refund paper returns. We could see that length of time double, triple, or even quadruple.

Already long customer service lines will be longer.

In-person service centers may close.

Expect a longer wait for processing of correspondences.

When is the 2025 Tax Deadline?

This year's deadline falls on a Tuesday, it's April 15. You can file for an extension request, which gives taxpayers until October 15 to file without penalties.

If you forget or miss the deadline altogether, there is a standard 5% penalty for every month it is late, up to 25% of the unpaid balance.

United Way of Natrona County is offering free tax preparation assistance to anybody in Wyoming.

IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals until April 5.

