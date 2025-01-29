United Way of Natrona County offering free tax preparation to Wyoming residents

CASPER, Wyo. — United Way of Natrona County is offering free tax preparation assistance to anybody in Wyoming.

That’s according to a release from United Way, which states that Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Season kicked off Jan. 28.

The release states that United Way of Natrona County is partnering with the Wyoming Free Tax Service, the City of Casper’s One Cent Funding and Hilltop and Jonah Bank, as well as various volunteers, to offer free tax preparation to those who want it.

The service is coming as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

“IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals beginning Tuesday, January 28 running through Saturday, April 5,” the release states.

This year’s service will be offered at Aspen Creek, 800 Werner Court, Suite 130-15. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No appointments will be scheduled, and Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis.

A full schedule of hours of operation, as well as a list of necessary paperwork, can be found at this website.

If individuals have questions, they can call 307-315-6323.

