Wyoming State Pool Tournament Concludes in Casper

The huge Wyoming 8-Ball Pool Tournament was held over the weekend at the Ford Center in Casper, drawing close to 900 players from across the state. Over 80 tables were set up on the floor of the Ford Center with over $50,000 in prize money.

For the men, the Open AAA/AA singles winner was Perry Gilbert from Casper with Heinrich Swanepoel of Colorado will in the A singles division. In the B singles group, that was won by Stephen Vincent of Rock Springs with Joe Hintz of Evanston capturing the C division.

On the ladies' side, Krista Channel from Sheridan won the A group, Liza Hushhagen of Sheridan took the B division and Mindy Mitchell of Rock Springs took 1st in the C division.

In the men's team events, Whoa, Whoa, Yea from Cheyenne placed first in the A division with Alan Lemaster, Tom McGee, Scott Walker, Drake Spencer, BJ Spencer, Clint Nelson, and Justin Peeples involved in that team. The B division-winning team was The Buckhorn Bar from Laramie and those guys were Tim Lumpkins, Paul Cooper, JJ Morris, and Chuck Gemelli. The C division team champions were the Diamond Cutters of Cheyenne, made up of Matt Munoz, Josh Moser, James Martinez, and Jesse Rahkop.

The women's team champion was the Black Widows from Casper comprised of Tambra Bauer, Jessica Barnes, Tressa Thomas, and Brittany Sisco.

Last year's State Pool Tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

