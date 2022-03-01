PhotoFest!-State Wrestling Finals

The wrestling season wrapped up on Saturday at the Ford Center in Casper and with any state tournament, there were some very happy grapplers and not-so-happy grapplers. The action was intense and a couple of guys made history, Sefton Douglass of Lyman and Cody Phelps of PInedale won their 4th state title, just 2 of 26 to ever to do that.

Congratulations to all the wrestlers who competed in this state tournament, win or lose.

We have a first-class collection of images from Regalo Photography that you certain;y will enjoy!

