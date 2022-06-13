College National Finals Rodeo Kicks off in Casper

The College National Finals rodeo began on Sunday afternoon at the Ford Center in Casper with the Bulls, Broncs, and Breakaway event. This is the 22nd year that the CNFR has been in Casper and over 400 contestants from around the nation will be competing.

The rodeo kicked off with 2 sessions on Sunday and on the men's side, Myles Carlson from Casper College had an 81.5 in the bareback to place 2nd in the round. Donny Profitt from the University of Wyoming was 17th in the round with a 71.5 In the saddle bronc, Casper College's Quinten Taylor carded a 78.5 to place 4tjh in the round. The T-Birds qualified as a team for the CNFR by taking 2nd place in the Central Rocky Mountain region. UW was first in the region, in fact, they were first in the country in points this season. The UW women also qualified as a team along with Gillette College.

There will be 2 big slack sessions on Monday and Tuesday with the nightly sessions beginning on Tuesday with the championship short go on Saturday night.

Be sure and check out our gallery of photos below from Sunday's action at the Ford Center. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

College National Finals Rodeo #1 College National Finals Rodeo #1