Wyoming State High School Volleyball Day #3 PhotoFest!

Regalo Photography

The volleyball season came to an end on Saturday in Casper with some exciting matches to cap the season. Laramie repeated as the 4A champion with a sweep of Kelly Walsh. Lyman needed 5 sets to beat the neighbor Mountain View for the 3A title. Big Horn also needed 5 sets to defeat Sundance in 2A and Kaycee knocked off 4-time defending champion Cokeville for the 1A crown.

We have a vast selection of top-notch photographs from those four state championship matches compliments of Regalo Photography. Enjoy!

State Volleyball Championship Matches

State Volleyball Championship Matches
Regalo Photography
