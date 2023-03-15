Host of Natrona Athletes Sign College Letter’s of Intent

Several Natrona County High School Athletes signed on with various colleges to continue their careers. Megan Hagar has committed to Metro State in Denver and she was a 3-time 4A all-state selection for the Fillies. In her career, Hagar amassed 1093 kills, 1208 digs, and 152 aces. She is also a 2-time 4A all-state pick in basketball and averaged 16 points a game this past season. Metro State is a Division II school that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Emily Manville has signed with Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington for basketball. She averaged 6 points and 4 rebounds per game this past season and shot 43% from the floor with 24 blocks on defense. EWC competes in Region IX at the junior college level. Tarryn Bailey who missed the 2022-23 basketball season will be getting a chance at Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, South Dakota. That school is an NAIA institution that plays in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Kendra Meyer will also be attending Dakota Wesleyan but she will be playing softball. Meyer in the 2022 season, Meyer was an all-conference selection hitting .510 with 2 home runs and 21 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases. She also pitched for the Fillies with 42 innings of work and 27 strikeouts.

Andraya Canchola will wrestle at Chadron State in the fall and at the inaugural Girls State Championships, she took 2nd at 125 pounds, losing a very close match to Wheatland's Ariel Kumelos 7-6. Canchola finished the year with a record of 25-4. In 2022, she wrestled at the Boys State Championships at 120 pounds, going 0-2. Chadron State is a Division II school that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

