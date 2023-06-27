These Schools Did Not Have A Coach or Athlete Ejected in 2022-23

One of the intangibles in athletics is emotion and sometimes those emotions can cross the boundary of good sportsmanship. Players and coaches can get thrown out of games however, there are far more instances of players and coaches keeping their cool. The Wyoming High School Activities Association has published its annual list of schools that did not have an ejection in the 2022-23 season. So here they are:

4A:

Jackson

Rock Springs

Star Valley

Thunder Basin

3A:

Douglas

Moorcroft

Wheatland

Lyman

Lovell

Thermopolis

Worland

2A:

Big Horn

Lingle-Fort Laramie

Pine Bluffs

Sundance

Tongue River

Big Piney

Kemmerer

Shoshoni

St. Stephens

Wind River

1A:

Arvada-Clearmont

Chugwater

Glendo

Guernsey-Sunrise

Rock River

Hulett

Southeast

Upton

Burlington

Cokeville

Dubois

Encampment

Farson-Eden

Little Snake River

Saratoga

Ten Sleep

Meeteetse

