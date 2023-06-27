These Schools Did Not Have A Coach or Athlete Ejected in 2022-23
One of the intangibles in athletics is emotion and sometimes those emotions can cross the boundary of good sportsmanship. Players and coaches can get thrown out of games however, there are far more instances of players and coaches keeping their cool. The Wyoming High School Activities Association has published its annual list of schools that did not have an ejection in the 2022-23 season. So here they are:
4A:
Jackson
Rock Springs
Star Valley
Thunder Basin
3A:
Douglas
Moorcroft
Wheatland
Lyman
Lovell
Thermopolis
Worland
2A:
Big Horn
Lingle-Fort Laramie
Pine Bluffs
Sundance
Tongue River
Big Piney
Kemmerer
Shoshoni
St. Stephens
Wind River
1A:
Arvada-Clearmont
Chugwater
Glendo
Guernsey-Sunrise
Rock River
Hulett
Southeast
Upton
Burlington
Cokeville
Dubois
Encampment
Farson-Eden
Little Snake River
Saratoga
Ten Sleep
Meeteetse