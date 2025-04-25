Two Casper College Volleyball players commit to NAIA schools

Casper College press release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Aubreann Browning and Kyrsten Bake have signed their letters of intent to continue their volleyball careers at NAIA — National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics — schools.

Kelly Walsh High School graduate Browning will join the Doane University Lady Tigers in Crete, Nebraska. The NAIA Tigers compete in the Great Plains Conference and ended the 2024 season 9-20. “Browning left an impact on (our) program with her quickness and aggressive playing style,” said Kelly Wiedemann, assistant volleyball coach. For the record books, the sophomore middle played in 34 matches as a T-Bird and racked up 82 kills, 48 blocks, and 108 points earned.

Browning signed with Doane “ … because of the community and the support I felt while visiting.” Hailing from Glenrock, Browning graduated from KWHS in 2023 and will graduate from Casper College with her Associate of Arts degree in general studies. Browning plans to major in athletic training while at Doane and said her career goal is to become a traveling ultrasound technician. “Browning noted that she enjoyed “ … Casper College because of the small-town community and the class ratios for the best education. I loved meeting new people from all around the world, and the teachers were always looking to push me to be the best I could be,” she added.

Bake will head off to Crowley’s Ridge College in Paragould, Arkansas, to play volleyball and basketball. According to Assistant Women’s Volleyball Coach Kelly Wiedemann, Bake only played in 12 matches due to an injury but still had an impact on the program. “She came in every day ready to work hard and make a difference in the gym,” said Wiedemann.

“I signed with Crowley’s Ridge College for volleyball because of the family atmosphere, supportive coaches, and the opportunity to grow both on and off the court,” noted Bake. The 2023 graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal, Utah, will graduate from Casper College with her Associate of Science degree in general studies. She plans to major in biology as her career goal is to work in the medical field. “I’m passionate about helping others and making a difference in people’s lives. I’m still exploring which specific path to take, but I’m excited to learn more and find the role that fits me best,” she said.

Bake noted that her two years at Casper College provided her with “ … a great environment where people can thrive. I loved the volleyball program at Casper and how well the professors worked with us throughout the season and supported us. The atmosphere the coaches and administration bring here is truly something special,” she noted.

Bake will play for the Lady Pioneers, who compete in the American Midwest Conference. The volleyball team ended the 2024 season 9-16, while the basketball team was 10-18 for the 2024-2025 season.

“Their hard work has earned (them) the opportunity to compete at the next level, and we look forward to watching their continued success. Their hard work and dedication have paid off as they take the next step in their athletic journey,” said Volleyball Head Coach Angel Sharman.