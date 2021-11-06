Wyoming State High School Volleyball Day #2 Photofest!

The semi-final round of the state high school volleyball tournament was compelling, to say the least with the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat aspect. in 4A, defending champion Laramie had their hands full with Thunder Basin before prevailing in 5 sets, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, and 15-11. It was really a tremendous match. It will be a rematch of last year's 4A championship as Kelly Walsh knocked off crosstown rival Natrona in the semi-finals 25-17, 25-13, and 25-15. This will be the 6th consecutive year that KW has played in the 4A finals.

in 3A, defending champion Mountain View defeated a pesky Lander squad 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, and 25-15. So the Buffaloes will play their neighbor, Lyman for the title on Saturday afternoon. Lyman trailed Pinedale sets to none and in a stunning turn of events, won the next 3 sets to advance to the championship match. The final there was 24-26, 27-29, 25-7, 25-6, and 15-11.

in 2A, one semi-final was a rematch of last year's state championship match with Sundance knocking off Riverside 25-21, 30-28, 20-25, and 25-16. Riverside was ranked #1 for the vast majority of the 2A season. But the Bulldogs will face Big Horn in the 2A title after the Rams outlasted Moorcroft in a tremendous match 17-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18 and, Moorcroft was making their first appearance at the state tournament since 1987.

Finally in 1A, Cokeville will have a chance for the 5th straight state championship as they'll take on Kaycee in the final. Cokeville has just one loss to a 1A school over the last 4 years and beat Hulett in the semi-finals 25-19, 18-25, 25-11, and 25-20. Kaycee made it to the championship match with a 31-29, 19-25, 25-21, and 25-17 win over Southeast and the Bucs came into the state tournament as a #3 seed.

We have some images, of the action from Friday at the Ford Center in Casper and there was no shortage of enthusiasm! Enjoy!

Frank Gambino

