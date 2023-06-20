Cody’s Jessa Lynn Commits to Casper College for Soccer

Cody soccer player Jessa Lynn will be moving on to the next level as she signed on with the Casper College women's program. Lynn was a rare 3-time All-State pick in 3A and tallied 9 goals and 7 assists this past season. She found the net twice in the 3A State Championship match vs. Worland as the Fillies went 17-0 to win their 2nd straight state title. Lynn had 8 goals in her junior year and 9 goals in her sophomore year. Needless to say, she played a huge role in Cody's prolonged success on the pitch. Lynn also played basketball on Cody's 4A state championship team, averaging 5 points and 2 rebounds per game.

Casper College competes in Region IX at the junior college level and went 10-4-2 this past season.

