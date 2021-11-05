Wyoming State High School Volleyball Day #1 PhotoFest!
The State volleyball tournament started on Thursday at the Ford Center in Casper. The higher seeded teams really had their way in the quarterfinal round but the semi-finals on Friday will be much more competitive. It's been a great atmosphere as the tournament format has returned to the pre-Covid era.
We have more than a few photos to share with you from that first round of action at the Ford Center. There may be somebody you know. Enjoy!
