Wyoming State High School Volleyball Day #1 PhotoFest!

The State volleyball tournament started on Thursday at the Ford Center in Casper. The higher seeded teams really had their way in the quarterfinal round but the semi-finals on Friday will be much more competitive. It's been a great atmosphere as the tournament format has returned to the pre-Covid era.

We have more than a few photos to share with you from that first round of action at the Ford Center. There may be somebody you know. Enjoy!

