The State Track and Field meet rolled along on Friday in Casper with winter-like conditions which seems par for the course at the State Meet nowadays. On the track in the 800-meter run, Jackson's Kate Brigham repeated as the 4A state champion in 2.14.34. Bryli Groll of Cokeville was the repeat champion in 1A in 2.24.27. Wheatland's Lily Nichols won the 3A race in 2.19.29 with Moorcrofts Mallory Jones taking the 2A race in 2.31.01

On the boy's side, Big Piney's Colby Jenks set the 2A record in the 800 with a blistering time of 1.55.59. Kyland Fuller from Lingle-Fort Laramie ran 1.04.62 to win the 1A 800 with Blaine Gokish of Lander winning the 3A race in 1.58.55. Tristan Knueppel of Cheyenne Central was the 4A champion in 1.57.25

In the 4x100 relay, the Southeast boys set the 1A class record in 43.35 for the gold medal. Big Horn won the 2A championship, Wheatland in 3A, and Sheridan in 4A. On the girl's side, Upton was the 1A champion, Glenrock in 2A, Lander in 3A, and Campbell County in 4A. In the 4x400 relay, Saratoga too first in 1A girls, Big Piney in 2A, Mountain View in 3A, and Cody in 4A. In 1A boys, Saratoga wins the 4x800 relay, Tongue Rive in 2A, Mountain View in 3A, and Cheyenne Central in 4A.

In the girl's field events, Shelby Ekwall of Southeast set the 1A record in the shot-out at 41.8.75 and repeated as state champ. Her teammate Angie Logsdon won the pole vault as she cleared 9 feet even. Her teammate Jordan Stoddard repeated as the 2A state champion in the high jump at 5-4 Lingle's Izzy Spears of Pine Bluffs threw 106-5 to take the 2A discus throw and her teammate Monse Serrano threw 35-2.75 to win the shot.. Alyssa Slade from Pine Bluffs won the 2A high jump at 5 feet even with Mya Hutchings of Mountain View winning the 3A high jump at 5-2. Sage Bradshaw of Lyman prevailed in the 3A long jump at 16-11.5 with Taliah Morris of Cheyenne East winning the 4A long jump at 18-11. Mylie Micheli of Mountain View cleared 10 feet even to win the 3A pole vault, Allison Brummel of Torrington was the 3A triple jump champion at 35-6.

Over to the boys in the field events, Remar Pitter from Campbell County repeated as the 4A long jump champion with a leap of 22.8.25. Luca Brooks from Upton went 20-10.25 to win the 1A long jump. Richard Prescott of Cheyenne Central won the 4A triple jump at 45-3. Quinn Lindsey of Lovell threw 174-3 to take the 3A discus with Jacob Knobloch of Tongue River throwing 145-4 to win the 2A discus throw. Josh Thompson of Big Horn was the 2A titlist in the shot at 50.05. Texas Tanner of Sheridan unleashed a throw of 194-2 to take 1st place in the 4A discus. Aiden Reece of Greybull cleared 6 feet even to win the 2A high jump.

In the 4A boy's team standings, Sheridan is first with 66.5, Cheyenne Central 2nd with 62, and Natrona 3rd with 45. Mountain View leads the 3A boy's standings with 57.5, Lander 2nd with 46, and Powell 3rd with 42.5. Tongue River has the lead in 2A with 94.5, Big Horn 2nd with 63, and Glenrock 3rd with 32. in 1A, Lingle is running in 1st place with 62.5, Burlington 2nd with 54, and Upton 3rd with 38.

In 4A girls, Sheridan leads with 60 points, Central 2nd with 51, and Natrona 3rd with 44. Mountain View is leading in 3A with 63, Powell 2nd with 45, and Lander 3rd with 42.5. Glenrock is the current leader in 2A with 65, Tongue River 2nd with 62, and Pine Bluffs 3rd with 52. And in 1A, Southeast in 1st with 76, Saratoga 2nd with 63, and Upton 3rd with 47.

Be sure and check out our video of Friday's session of the state track meet as well as a very large collection of pics from the Harry Geldien Stadium.

State Track Friday