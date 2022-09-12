Natrona Hangs On to Down Cheyenne Central

One week after Natrona turned the ball over 6 times in their 33-7 loss to Cheyenne East, the Mustangs had vastly improved ball security en route to a 14-10 road win over Cheyenne Central on Friday night. Natrona decided to just run the ball on offense and abandon the passing game and the results were pretty good. NC had 367 yards rushing in the contest with quarterback Wyatt Powell rining up 234 yards with 35 touches.

After a scoreless first quarter, the teams traded touchdowns as Mason Weickum of Natrona got to the end zone from 6 yards out to give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead. Central answered right back on a 2-yard run for a score from quarterback Keegan Bartlett to knot the game at 7. Bartlett had 230 all-purpose yards in the game In the 3rd quarter, the Indians put a field goal on the board to lead 10-7 but NC took the lead late in the 4th quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run by Powell.

So Natrona gets to 2-1 on the year and will play Kelly Walsh this week in this year's edition of the Oil Bowl. Central is 1-2 on the season and they will travel to Laramie this week. We have some great photos from this game from Libby Ngo as well as Angela Berry in our gallery below. Enjoy!

