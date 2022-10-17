4A West Regional Cross Country Meet Held in Afton

The 4A West regional cross country meet was held at the Star Vallet View golf course in Afton with a challenging up-and-down course for the boys and girls to conquer. On the boys' side, the individual winner was Habtamu Wetzel of Star Valley with a time of 16.29. Tristan Enders of Natrona placed 2nd at 16.37.44 with Laramie's Dominic Eberle in 3rd at 16.42.5 Jackson Dutcher of Natrona was 4th with a clocking of 16.54.6 and Jase Burton of Star Valley took 5th in 16.58.30

In the boys' team standings, Star Valley was first with 37 points, Laramie 2nd with 50, Natrona 3rd with 76, Kelly Walsh placed 4th with 96 points, with Jackson 5th and Rock Springs 6th.

In the girls' race, the winner there was Madison Antonino of Jackson as she crossed the finish line in 19.18.4. Laramie's Addison Forry was 2nd in 19.57.6 with Natrona's Ally Wheeler 3rd in 20.15.9. Jackson's Abby Murphy grabbed the 4th spot and NC's Ashley Gross was 5th.

In the girls' team race, Natrona took the podium with 32 points with 5 runners in the top 10. Jackson was 2nd with 64 points, Laramie 3rd with 76. Star Valley was 4th, Kelly Walsh 5th, and Rock Springs was 6th.

The State Cross Country Meet will be this Saturday at Wyoming Indian High School in Ethete. Be sure and check out some first-class photos of that 4A West meet courtesy of Shannon Dutcher. Enjoy!

