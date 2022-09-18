Natrona Sweeps Sheridan Cross Country Meet

The annual Michelle Ludwig cross country meet was in Sheridan over the weekend and on the boy's side, Natrona placed first with 51 points, Sheridan was 2nd with 55 and Cody took 3rd with 84. The individual medalist was Austin Akers of Sheridan with a time of 15.57.29. He placed 3rd at last year's state cross country meet. Jackson Dutcher of Natrona was 2nd in 16.03.51 with his teammate Tristan Enders taking 3rd in 16.07.47.

On the ladies' side, Natrona went 2-3-4 en route to the team championship with 32 points. Cody was 2nd with 42 and Sheridan 3rd with 52. Cody's Taylen Stinson was first in 19.16.78 with Natrona's Ashley Gross 2nd in 19.54.88 and her teammate Nichole Clark 3rd in 19.28.96. The state high school cross country meet will be in Ethete on October 22nd.

Check out the great photographs of the Ludwig meet thanks to Shannon Dutcher and those images can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

