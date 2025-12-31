The Wyoming State Fair didn’t just have a good year — it made history.

The fair is celebrating a banner awards season after taking home five of six possible Division 1 wins at the 2025 International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) competitions. That’s a first in the organization’s history. Out of more than 2,000 entries from fairs across the country and around the world, Wyoming also stood out as one of only two fairs nationwide to earn more than 30 top-three finishes.

In short, Wyoming showed up — and showed off.

Every year, the Wyoming State Fair submits more than 110 entries across several major fair industry competitions, including the IAFE. Those awards cover everything from agriculture and exhibits to marketing, sponsorships, and even how fairgrounds are used year-round. Fairs compete by size, and Wyoming goes head-to-head with other smaller fairs in Division 1.

This year, Wyoming State Fair didn’t just compete — it dominated.

Pictured from Left to Right, Devin Finson | WSF Vendor Coordinator, Sara Doyle | WSF Exhibits Coordinator, Courtny Hinds | WSF General Manager, and Kota Provence of Altitude Media - WSF Marketing & Communications Liaison

“These awards are a true community win,” said Wyoming State Fair General Manager Courtny Hinds. “Every ribbon and trophy reflects the people of Wyoming who make this fair special — our exhibitors, sponsors, volunteers, interns, contractors, and staff. We’re incredibly proud to put Wyoming on the national map.”

The fair earned Best in Division 1 honors in several major contests. In Competitive Exhibits, judges recognized everything from the fair’s “History” theme to new exhibit classes and eye-catching photography. The brand-new Commercial Exhibits and Concessions contest also went Wyoming’s way, with top awards for creative vendor layouts, popular fair food promotions, and strong communication with vendors.

Sponsorships and partnerships were another big win. The fair took Best in Division 1 in the Innovation in Sponsorship contest, thanks to long-standing local partnerships and creative community collaborations.

Wyoming State Fair also swept the Non-Fair Facility Usage contest, which highlights how fairgrounds are used beyond fair week. Judges praised educational programs, facility improvements, marketing efforts, and year-round partnerships that keep the grounds busy and benefiting the community.

On the marketing side, the fair earned Best Marketing Campaign in the Hall of Honor Communications contest. Awards recognized everything from social media and online ads to posters, T-shirts, digital signage, and maps.

Agriculture — the heart of the fair — rounded out the wins with multiple first-place awards honoring youth programs, agricultural education, behind-the-scenes animal care policies, and stunning photos of livestock, crops, and rodeo action.

Altogether, the awards tell a bigger story.

“These wins belong to the people of Wyoming,” fair officials said. “They reflect the passion, creativity, and teamwork that go into making the Wyoming State Fair a place where the whole state comes together.”

If this year’s awards are any indication, there’s plenty more to celebrate ahead. The 2026 Wyoming State Fair is set for August 11–15 in Douglas — and if history is any guide, it’ll be another one for the record books. 🎡