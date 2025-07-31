The Wyoming State Fair is a celebration of all things Wyoming and showcases our pride in our agriculture, education, youth and western lifestyle.

Happening in Douglas, Wyoming from August 12–16, you can celebrate incredible local talent inside barns and exhibit halls, watch the demolition derby, see live music, sword swallowing and so much more!

"t's officially 2025, and we are proud to begin celebrating 120 incredible years of the Wyoming State Fair! Join us in honoring our rich history by sharing your favorite memories, stories, and photos in the comments or on your page. We are grateful to provide a place for Wyoming to come together and showcase the state's best!" wrote the fairground.

The Wyoming State Fair officially started in 1905 in Douglas, Wyoming.

The fair has always been an event that has showcased the culture and heritage of Wyoming.

The Wyoming State Fair has been a gathering point for generations of families, while providing a quality educational experience and entertainment for all who have attended.

Rooted in the state's rich agricultural heritage, the State Fair proudly shows off the farming and ranching communities that sustain Wyoming's way of life.

"Embodying the spirit of the West, the fair is a celebration of Wyoming’s rugged charm and enduring values. From rodeo events to Western heritage displays, we keep the cowboy culture alive and thriving for visitors of all ages and backgrounds."

Carnival credits and wristbands can be purchased on the grounds during the week of fair, too.

This year they are offering a Fair Family Day package with four tickets to the evening's Grandstand Event Show, carnival wristbands, general admission tickets, and professional photos of your family (from a distance) enjoying the fair. Learn more here.

