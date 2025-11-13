After weeks of uncertainty during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, President Trump has signed legislation reopening the government and restoring Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding through September 2026. The bill also reimburses the program’s reserves depleted during the shutdown.

Nearly 42 million Americans rely on SNAP benefits, and most recipients are expected to receive payments within 24 hours of the shutdown’s end, though timelines may vary by state. Some states had already issued full or partial benefits during the shutdown, while others will need several days to process payments.

However, as of November 12, the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) reports that no November SNAP benefits are currently available for Wyoming recipients. The agency says it is actively monitoring federal funding updates and awaiting clear instruction and reinstatement of funds from its federal partners.

For those in immediate need of assistance, Wyoming residents can call 2-1-1 or visit wyoming211.org for local food and support resources.

Experts say that while benefits are expected to resume soon, the lapse in aid has already harmed many families who depend on SNAP to put food on the table. As one advocate noted, “You can’t eat retroactively when your SNAP was delayed.”

DFS will continue to share any updates and new information at dfs.wyo.gov and social media platforms.

