Wyoming is known for its sprawling stretches of prairie, jagged mountains, and very few people.

It has a population density of about 6 people per square mile, making it the second-least densely populated state after Alaska.

The state only has a few small cities but several little towns. Wyoming's counties are predominantly rural, which makes Wyomingites incredibly self reliant.

Here's an AI ode to the small town grocery store, celebrating its unique charm and importance in a community:

In bustling cities, giants rise,

Their aisles stretch, a shopper's prize.

But in the heart of towns so small,

A different charm holds us in thrall.

The small town grocer, humble, true,

A haven for the local crew.

No gleaming floors, no vast expanse,

Just shelves well-stocked, a friendly glance.

A chance encounter, a knowing smile,

Catching up on news for a while.

A meeting spot, a community hub,

Where friendships thrive, like a comforting rub.

The struggles faced, yet standing tall,

Independent spirit answering the call.

Against the chains, they fiercely fight,

With local pride, they shine so bright.

