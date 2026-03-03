Bluepeak Brings Super-Fast Fiber Internet to Mills

Big news for Mills residents and businesses: Bluepeak is rolling out high-speed fiber internet in town. The new Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) network will deliver speeds up to 5 Gig for homes and 10 Gig for businesses, bringing the kind of reliable, lightning-fast connection that’s perfect for streaming, working from home, online learning, and even telehealth.

“We’re excited to connect Mills with fiber internet that helps the community thrive,” said Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak. “This isn’t just about faster internet — it’s about new opportunities for families, schools, and local businesses.”

Bluepeak’s service isn’t just fast; it’s smart. Homes get whole-home WiFi powered by eero, ensuring strong coverage in every corner, plus added security with eero Secure and eero Plus. For TV lovers, you can stick with a traditional channel lineup or try Bluepeak Stream, an app-based platform that mixes live TV, on-demand content, and popular streaming apps in one simple interface.

Investing in Mills Beyond the Internet

Bluepeak’s commitment goes beyond broadband. The company is supporting the renovation of Mills Memorial Park, soon to be renamed Service & Sacrifice Park in honor of veterans, military members, and first responders. They’re also a Title Pillar sponsor of An Evening of Honor: Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders, a fundraising event on February 28th that celebrates those who serve.

The City of Mills shared on Facebook: “Your generosity is helping us create an unforgettable night… taking meaningful steps to modernize Mills Park in their name — a lasting tribute to courage, sacrifice, and service.” The park’s official reopening will be part of the town’s July 4 celebrations, marking the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Residents and businesses can visit mybluepeak.com/mills

to see if service is available and learn more about the expansion. Bluepeak also shares updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

With over 30 years of experience serving the Midwest and Great Plains, Bluepeak is known for fast, reliable, and affordable internet. Its expansion into Mills is more than just wires and routers — it’s about helping the town grow, stay connected, and thrive for years to come.

