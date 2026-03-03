U.S. Senator John Barrasso, the Senate Majority Whip, spoke on the Senate floor Monday in support of “Operation Epic Fury,” a U.S. military operation targeting Iran’s leadership and military infrastructure.

In prepared remarks, Barrasso described the operation as a decisive action ordered by President Donald Trump to counter what he called Iran’s longstanding role as a state sponsor of terrorism. He stated that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and members of his senior leadership team are dead, and said Iran’s missile arsenal and nuclear program are being dismantled as part of the mission.

“Operation Epic Fury was President Trump’s commitment to protect our nation. Today, Ayatollah Khamenei is dead. His senior leadership team is dead. His reign of terror is over. Iran’s vast missile arsenal is being dismantled. Its nuclear program has been demolished. Its tentacles of terror are being severed. America is safer. Israel is safer. The Middle East is safer. The world is safer. This is American peace through strength.”

Barrasso characterized the operation as one of the boldest military actions in modern history and said it was necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and continuing support for militant groups in the region. He cited Iran’s past involvement in supplying improvised explosive devices (IEDs) used in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as recent missile and drone launches across the Middle East.

During his remarks, Barrasso referenced an email he received from a Wyoming Gold Star parent, whose son, Staff Sgt. Tyler Pickett of Saratoga, was killed in Iraq in 2008. Barrasso said the parent expressed support for the recent military action.

The senator also addressed a War Powers Resolution expected to be introduced by Senate Democrats this week, which would seek to limit the president’s authority to continue military operations against Iran without congressional approval. Barrasso said he opposes the resolution, arguing it would “tie the hands of the Commander-in-Chief” during an ongoing operation.

Under the War Powers Act of 1973, a president may deploy U.S. armed forces without congressional authorization for up to 60 days before seeking approval from Congress.

Barrasso stated that members of the bipartisan “Gang of Eight” were briefed prior to the launch of Operation Epic Fury and that all senators are expected to receive further briefings.

He also called for full funding of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, citing heightened concerns about potential retaliatory threats on U.S. soil. Barrasso referenced an ongoing investigation in Austin, Texas, involving a suspect who allegedly wore clothing displaying Iranian symbolism, though authorities have not publicly confirmed any connection to foreign actors.

Democratic lawmakers, including supporters of the War Powers Resolution, have argued that Congress must reassert its constitutional authority over declarations of war and military engagement. They contend that sustained military operations against Iran require explicit congressional authorization.

The White House has not yet released detailed operational information about Operation Epic Fury beyond statements describing it as a targeted effort to dismantle Iran’s missile capabilities, naval assets, nuclear infrastructure, and proxy networks.

Further briefings for members of Congress are expected this week.

Casper Honors MLK Day With A Powerful Day Of Service at First Methodist Church 💛 January 19, 2026 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore