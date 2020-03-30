Wyoming Sheriff: 3 Found Dead, 1 in Custody in Homicide Case

A Wyoming resident is in custody in Montana awaiting formal charges after three adults were found dead at his home Sunday evening.

No names have been released, but the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office called the case a homicide investigation in a news release early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the suspect's home in Big Horn shortly after 8 p.m. for a report that the male suspect had contacted a family member and said he'd killed someone.

At the home, deputies found three adults dead.

The suspect was apprehended in Montana shortly before 10 p.m., where he remains in custody pending formal charges.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the case.

Authorities say there is no threat to the community in connection with the case.