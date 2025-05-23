Wyoming Senator Pushes For Safer Skies With New Space Debris Legislation

Wyoming Senator Pushes For Safer Skies With New Space Debris Legislation

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 8: U.S. Sen Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at Miami Beach Convention Center on April 8, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images)

U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis and John Hickenlooper (D-CO) have introduced the Orbital Sustainability (ORBITS) Act to create a first-of-its-kind program to reduce the amount of orbital debris in space.

This aim of this bill is to address the growing risks posed by space debris and maintaining American leadership in space.

A press release from Lummis claims that by addressing orbital debris, the ORBITS Act helps safeguard America's critical satellite capabilities

“Space is getting more and more crowded with debris that poses a real threat to our satellites," said Lummis. "People in Wyoming and across the country depend on satellites for our national security, weather forecasting, wildfire monitoring, GPS navigation, and communications essential for our way of life. The ORBITS Act addresses this growing challenge and helps maintain safe human spaceflight operations above the earth. This bipartisan solution will protect America's interests in space for generations to come.

"Dangerous debris in Earth's orbit threatens American satellites and jeopardizes future space exploration missions," said Hickenlooper. "It's time we clean up the clutter and protect our critical space operations."

The ORBITS Act would require NASA and other federal agencies to:

  • Identify and list the most dangerous space debris
  • Test, demonstrate, and advance technologies for removing debris from orbit
  • Establish standardized practices for coordinating space traffic and preventing collisions
  • NASA estimates that more than 9,000 metric tons of space debris were orbiting
  • Earth as of January 2022, creating growing concerns over potential satellite disruptions.

The Official 2025 U.S. Government 'Do Not Travel' List

Traveling to unique and exotic places rather than the usual tourist traps can be quite an adventure. However, it's crucial to research your destination thoroughly.

While every trip comes with some risk, requiring you to mind your surroundings and take some precautions, there are some places you should probably avoid because the risks far outweigh the benefits.

The United States government has a convenient website that helps by listing travel advisories they have in place for countries all over the world, ranking the risk from Level 1 through Level 4.

You should NOT travel there if a country is issued a Level 4 advisory. As of May 2025, the countries below are on the 'Do Not Travel' list.

Gallery Credit: David Drew

'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 3 Finale Pictures Include Final Decisions

The Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife will find all four farmers making a final decision between two women. Jay, Matt, John and Colton will all have to choose who they keep and who goes home during the two-hour finale on Fox on Thursday (May 22 at 8PM ET).

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Categories: Casper News, Weather, Weird News

More From K2 Radio