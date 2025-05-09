Senate Western Caucus Chair Cynthia Lummis introduced the Forest Protection and Wildland Firefighter Safety Act of 2025, aimed at safeguarding firefighters, communities, and property in Wyoming and across the west from the destructive impacts of wildfires.

Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Jim Risch (R-ID), Steve Daines (R-MT), and Tim Sheehy (R-MT) are original co-sponsors.

Representative Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) also introduced a companion bill in the House of Representatives.

“In Wyoming and across the west, we understand all too well the devastating toll wildfires take on our communities,” said Lummis. “Without timely access to fire retardant, lives and homes are at risk. In an emergency, we cannot afford to let bureaucracy slow down our response, and this legislation ensures firefighters have the tools they need to protect lives, property, and public lands.”

“Our brave firefighters are on the frontlines fighting to protect communities in Wyoming and across the West. They can’t afford to wait for access to life saving resources, including fire retardant,” said Barrasso. “This legislation will ensure our firefighters have timely access to the tools they need to save lives and protect property.”

“This year has already been one of the worst for wildfire on record, and as the bulk of fire season approaches, we cannot allow radical environmentalists to stand in the way of keeping our communities safe," said Sheehy.

"Ensuring our brave wildland firefighters have access to critical tools like fire retardant to combat the threat of catastrophic wildfire is the epitome of common sense, and I’m proud to join my colleagues on this important legislation.”

“Fire retardant is one of the most effective tools we have to stop wildfires from turning into disasters—especially in the West,” said LaMalfa.

“Trying to ban its use during fire season isn’t just ridiculous, it’s dangerous. These extremist environmental groups are more worried about trace amounts of retardant than the real damage caused by out-of-control fires. Entire forests, homes, wildlife, and human lives are at stake. The smoke alone from one major wildfire can choke the air for hundreds of miles. We should be focused on stopping fires early, not tying firefighters’ hands with red tape.”

“The Forest Protection and Wildland Firefighter Safety Act gives wildland firefighters the tools they need to protect lives, communities, and forests from catastrophic wildfire,” said Travis Joseph, President and CEO of American Forest Resource Council.

“It will prevent unnecessary litigation that could block the aerial use of fire retardants—one of the most effective tools we have to slow the spread of fast-moving fires. This commonsense bill, paired with proactive, science-based forest management, is essential to confronting our nation’s growing wildfire and smoke crisis. With another dangerous fire season approaching, Congress must act swiftly to pass the Forest Protection and Wildland Firefighter Safety Act. We cannot afford to let our forests burn while proven suppression and management tools are tied up in red tape.”

"UAFA is deeply troubled by efforts to restrict the use of aerially applied fire retardant through legal challenges,” said Paul Petersen, Executive Director of the United Aerial Firefighters Association (UAFA).

“At a time when wildfires are expanding rapidly into the Wildland-Urban Interface where communities are at greater risk, fire retardant is a proven, essential tool in assisting wildland firefighters in their fight to contain, control and defeat wildfire. The tools that slow or stop the spread of wildfire are critical to protecting lives and property. As this lawsuit threatens to continue into its third year, UAFA strongly supports Congressman LaMalfa's legislation, the Forest Protection and Wildland Firefighter Safety Act of 2025, which allows the federal, states, and tribal governments to continue the use of aerially applied fire retardants."

“Maintaining healthy forests supports the economy in Northern California and beyond and safeguards communities at risk from catastrophic wildfire, but prevention is not enough,” said Matt Dias, President and CEO, Calforests. “Fire retardants have played an integral role in stopping some of the most devastating wildfires in recent history, and the Forest Protection and Wildland Firefighter Safety Act will ensure our wildland firefighters continue to have access to this critical firefighting tool. I urge Congress to pass the Forest Protection and Wildland Firefighter Safety Act to safeguard aerial fire retardants, which is ultimately a decision to prioritize lives, land, businesses, and forested environments.”

“Butte County knows first-hand the destruction that wildfire can bring to our communities. It’s essential that fire fighters have the ability to use fire retardant to protect lives and communities,” said Tod Kimmelshue, Chair Butte County Board of Supervisors.

“Oregon is home to some of the most productive forests in the world, but the severe wildfire seasons in recent years have made it clear that many of these landscapes are increasingly vulnerable and at risk,” said Chris Edwards, President, Oregon Forest Industries Council. “In order to maintain this treasured resource for recreation, for key species habitat, and for the production of renewable building materials, the agencies that are responsible for keeping our communities and forests safe during wildfire season must have every tool in the toolbelt available for use. The Forest Protection and Wildland Firefighter Safety Act is a perfect example of commonsense legislation that will facilitate the timely and effective use of one of the most essential suppression tools available to us. We urge Congress to take quick and decisive action in passing this Act.”

“The health, welfare, and economic prosperity of the residents of Butte County, along with many other rural communities, are uniquely reliant on—and impacted by—the Forest Service’s wildfire suppression efforts, which is why I am urging Congress to pass the Forest Protection and Wildland Firefighter Safety Act to allow the Forest Service to continue deploying aerial fire retardants,” said Doug Teeter, Butte County Supervisor.

The legislation ensures that federal, state, local, and tribal firefighting agencies can continue using fire retardant to combat wildfires without being hindered by permitting delays. Specifically, it creates an exemption under the Clean Water Act, clarifying that a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit is not required for the use of fire retardant in active firefighting operations.

Currently, agencies like the U.S. Forest Service operate under longstanding EPA guidance dating back to 1993, which affirms that fire control qualifies as a “non-point source silvicultural activity,” and thus does not require an NPDES permit. Despite this, environmental groups have filed lawsuits seeking to halt the use of fire retardant until such permits are issued—a process that could take years.

If the injunction is granted and fire retardant is not available for use in 2025, firefighters and individuals living in forested areas would be in greater danger and billions of dollars of infrastructure would be at risk.

The Forest Protection and Wildland Firefighter Safety Act of 2025 is strongly supported by the American Forest Resource Council (AFRC), Federal Forest Resource Coalition (FFRC), Montana Wood Products Association, California Forestry Association (Calforests), Oregon Forest Industries Council, Butte County California, National Alliance of Forest Owners, and United Aerial Firefighters Association (UAFA).

Click here to read the full bill text.

