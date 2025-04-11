Lummis OpEd: ‘Wyoming is Ready to Unleash American Energy’

Wyoming representative Cynthia Lummis says Wyoming is ready after President Donald Trump's "Unleashing American Energy" executive orders.

"Wyoming energy powers our lives. As the nation's leading coal producer, thousands of Wyoming coal workers fuel American energy. Despite challenges from Green New Deal policies, Wyoming's energy industry remains strong and ready to power America's future" said the senator.

"President Trump's executive order reinvigorates America's clean coal industry, starting here in Wyoming. This order eliminates barriers to coal leasing and production, establishes coal as a key energy source, and supports technological advancements in the industry, creating more jobs in the Powder River Basin. No one does energy like Wyoming, and our coal is cleaner, better, and more reliable than anywhere else.

"Unleashing American coal production ensures our energy independence and enhances our capacity to innovate. Our country's energy needs extend beyond powering homes—we need robust infrastructure to make America a leader in artificial intelligence and strengthen our military defenses. Energy security is national security, and President Trump recognizes the importance of diverse energy sources in powering America's future.

"President Biden ignored our country’s needs by pandering to environmental justice warriors, and for four years, we outsourced jobs and energy at the cost of American consumers. It was nonsensical to push radical EV mandates while simultaneously denying the largest source of energy for electricity: thermal coal. It’s anti-science, and anti-American. President Trump is lowering energy costs across the board, from gas prices to electric bills to grocery costs, providing real savings for everyday Americans. President Trump made a promise to unleash American energy, and this executive order is another promise kept."

Read Senator Cynthia Lummis' OpEd here.

