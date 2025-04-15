Wyoming Delegation Respond to Letter from Judges and Lawyers Condemning President Donald Trump

Wyoming Senators Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, and Representative Harriet Hageman issued a response to liberal former judges and lawyers attempting to publicly pressure the delegation into falsely condemning President Trump and allowing judges to continue blocking the agenda more than 70% of Wyoming residents support.

A statement from Sen. Lummis' press team notes that after receiving the letter, the delegation thought it necessary to respond: they say "unelected judges imposing their policy biases on the nation without democratic legitimacy is unacceptable to the people of Wyoming."

“The Supreme Court has consistently noted that political questions should be kept at arm’s length by the judiciary,” the delegation wrote.

“Unelected judges imposing their policy biases on our nation without democratic legitimacy are the root cause of today’s controversy.

"Our Constitution impels all members of the judicial branch to administer justice with impartiality.

"Congress is using the power granted to it under Article III of the U.S. Constitution to ensure courts fulfill their core mission of providing impartial justice based on the law, not narrow partisan preferences.”

Read the full letter here.

