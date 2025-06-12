Trump Signs Lummis-Sponsored Bill Terminating California EV Mandate

On April 12, 2023, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a draft rule called “Multi-Pollutant Emission Standards for Model Year 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles,” which sets stringent emissions standards for criteria pollutants and greenhouse gases for certain vehicles.

The EPA estimated, that were the law to be enacted, more than two-thirds of all new vehicles would be electric by 2032.

In October 2023, Wyoming senator Cynthia Lummis cosponsored the Choice in Automobile Retail Sales (CARS) Act to counter the Biden administration’s executive ruling to limit consumer vehicle choice. The act was sponsored by Michigan Representative Tim Walbert.

On Thursday, Trump signed off on the resolutions barring California from mandating EV sales and setting tailpipe emissions standards designed to galvanize the transition away from combustion engines.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin thanked Trump in a statement and said California’s waivers had limited “consumer choice for Americans in every state.”

"President Trump is delivering for Wyoming residents today by ending the Biden administration's unrealistic and flawed California electrical vehicle mandate,” said Lummis. “It is not the government's job to tell Americans what vehicle you have to buy. Furthermore, failed California politicians like Gavin Newsom should not be the ones dictating emissions policy for the entire country. This disastrous policy belongs in the garbage where it started."

“I applaud President Trump for overturning the electric vehicle mandate,” said Senator Barrasso. “The goal of radical climate extremists was to ban gas-powered vehicles forever. This Republican majority stopped them. Wyoming families do not need or want Washington bureaucrats to pick the car or truck they are able to drive.”

