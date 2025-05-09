Lummis: ‘President Trump’s First 100 Days Have Been Nothing Short of Transformational’

"In the first 100 days since returning to the White House, President Trump has enacted transformative changes, from here in Washington to back home in Wyoming. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are seeing campaign promises kept. Our government is making our communities safer, saving our hard-earned taxpayer dollars, and once again working for the people" said Senator Cynthia Lummis in a public statement.

Senator Lummis, like fellow Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, and Wyoming Representative Harriet Hageman is publicly praising the President's efforts since he took over the Oval Office at the start in January of 2025.

"President Trump pledged to unleash American energy dominance, and the approval of the Dry Creek Trona Mine marks a major milestone in powering our nation. This project will create hundreds of good-paying jobs right here in Wyoming and strengthen our domestic supply chain to help lower costs."

"For years, the Biden administration shuttered domestic energy production—raising prices, eliminating jobs, and exposing America to energy insecurity. A strong America begins with a strong power source, and President Trump is turning the lights back on for American energy."

Southern border crossings hit a record low in March, reaching 94% lower than daily border apprehensions this time last year. By securing the border, President Trump is halting the flow of fentanyl and stopping violent gang members and criminals from entering our country. For the first time in a long time, we have a president who is truly putting America First.

From restoring protections for women’s sports to eliminating billions in waste, fraud, and abuse, President Trump’s administration is building a better future for our children. Senator John Barrasso and I recently held a telephone town hall with Doug Collins, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs. The Secretary highlighted key efforts to improve care for Wyoming’s veterans and strengthen VA services across the Cowboy State. This remains the most transparent and accessible administration in U.S. history, and I’m confident the next 100 days will be just as transformative for the people of Wyoming.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) participate in a panel at the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC.The non-profit think tank was formed last year by former cabinet members and top officials in the Trump administration to create platforms based on his policies. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

