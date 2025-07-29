Senator Lummis Backs EPA&#8217;s Rethink Of Greenhouse Gas Rules

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin speaks, as he tours Nucor Steel Berkeley with US Vice President JD Vance, in Huger, South Carolina, on May 1, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Today Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis applauded the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to reconsider the 2009 Endangerment Finding.

This Endangerment Finding has served as the foundational legal basis for the EPA to regulate greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act, including setting emission standards for vehicles and other industrial sources.

"The era of weaponizing environmental policy against American workers is over," said Lummis. "President Trump and Administrator Zeldin have chosen prosperity, energy reliability, and common sense over the climate cult's radical job-killing agenda. Today's action is a major deal and recognizes that Wyoming coal, oil, and gas are vital American resources, not emissions to be regulated out of existence by unelected Washington bureaucrats."

In President Trump’s Day One Executive Order, “Unleashing American Energy,” he gave the EPA Administrator a 30-day deadline to submit recommendations on the legality and continuing applicability of the 2009 Endangerment Finding. After submitting these recommendations, EPA can now announce its intent to reconsider the 2009 Endangerment Finding.

In March, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin proposed a rewrite of the endangerment finding in a series of environmental rollbacks including 31 rules concerning clean air, clean water, and climate change.

“After 16 years, EPA will formally reconsider the Endangerment Finding,” said Administrator Zeldin. “The Trump Administration will not sacrifice national prosperity, energy security, and the freedom of our people for an agenda that throttles our industries, our mobility, and our consumer choice while benefiting adversaries overseas. We will follow the science, the law, and common sense wherever it leads, and we will do so while advancing our commitment towards helping to deliver cleaner, healthier, and safer air, land, and water.”

Before anything is finalized, the EPA proposal will go through a lengthy process of review, including a public comment period.

Environmental groups will likely have harsh criticisms and worry that the repeal could remove tools for addressing existing greenhouse gas regulations. They will leverage compelling scientific evidence defending the Endangerment Finding and any possible consequences for public health and the environment as communities face the threat of increasing climate-related harms.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) speaks holding a cut out chainsaw during a press conference with climate, health, and environmental justice groups to condemn Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin's reported move to recommend that the White House strike down the landmark 2009 endangerment finding, which necessitated the regulation of dangerous greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act at the U.S. Capitol on February 27, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
