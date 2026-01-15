Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis (R‑WY) has officially endorsed Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (R‑WY) to succeed her in the United States Senate, signaling a strong start to Hageman’s 2026 campaign.

“I’m so proud to endorse my good friend, and a real workhorse for Wyoming, Harriet Hageman for the United States Senate,” Lummis said. “Having worked side by side with Harriet over these past few years, I've seen firsthand her dedication to our state and her tireless work ethic. Together, we've fought to deliver real results for Wyoming families, pushed back against Washington overreach from the Biden administration, and championed an America First agenda that helps Wyoming workers. Harriet is one of the most prepared and engaged people I know—she never backs down from a fight and never stops working for the people of Wyoming. I have no doubt she'll be an outstanding Senator. I'm proud to join President Trump in endorsing her in this vital race.”

Hageman, Wyoming’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives, announced her bid for the Senate in late 2025, following Lummis’s decision not to seek reelection. Her campaign emphasizes conservative priorities, including protecting Wyoming’s natural resources, supporting energy and agriculture sectors, and advancing an America First agenda.

Hageman has also secured the endorsement of President Donald Trump, who called her a “highly respected congresswoman” and “TOTAL WINNER,” reinforcing her position as the leading Republican contender in a state Trump carried by over 45 points in 2024.

This endorsement from Lummis, combined with her previous victory over former Representative Liz Cheney in the 2022 GOP primary, positions Hageman as a frontrunner in the 2026 Senate race, consolidating support among Wyoming Republicans and signaling continuity in the state’s conservative representation in Washington.

In her campaign statements, she emphasized her commitment to defending Wyoming’s natural resources, boosting energy and agricultural leadership, and continuing a conservative policy agenda aligned with her record in the House.

