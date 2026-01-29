Wyoming Veteran Jimmy Skovgard Announces Senate Run

A fifth-generation Wyomingite, military veteran and small business owner has entered the race for U.S. Senate, pitching himself as an outsider focused on term limits and better communication with voters back home.

Jimmy Skovgard of Mills, near Casper, served as a captain in the Wyoming Army National Guard and says accountability and listening to constituents will be at the center of his campaign. He said he plans to represent all Wyoming residents, regardless of party affiliation.

“Washington has stopped listening,” Skovgard said. “Our campaign is simple: listen first, show the work, and measure progress by what helps Wyoming families.”

Skovgard is a University of Wyoming graduate whose family roots in the state date back more than a century. His great-grandfather homesteaded near Basin in 1909. He said his lack of previous political office is a strength, arguing that the Senate needs public servants rather than career politicians.

If elected, Skovgard said he would push for three priorities: term limits for members of both the U.S. House and Senate, the use of secure technology to gather input from Wyoming residents, and policies that limit the size and reach of the federal government.

He also touched on healthcare, pointing to Article 1, Section 38 of the Wyoming Constitution, which affirms the right of competent adults to make their own healthcare decisions.

“In Wyoming, if we need something, we build it,” Skovgard said. “This is your seat and your future. Let us reclaim it together.”

Skovgard is challenging U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, who entered the Senate race in December shortly after Sen. Cynthia Lummis announced she would retire at the end of her current term.

