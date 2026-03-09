Casper residents will have a chance to support local nonprofits simply by dining out this week.

United Way of Natrona County is preparing for its annual "Eat, Drink & Be Caring" community fundraiser on March 12, partnering with restaurants and local businesses across the area to raise money for dozens of local programs.

Now in its 17th year, the event encourages residents to visit participating restaurants throughout the day. Businesses involved in the event will donate 10% of their sales on March 12 to help support 35 nonprofits serving Natrona County.

Organizers say the fundraiser highlights the strong partnership between local businesses and community organizations that work to provide resources for residents in need.

Funds raised will support the organization’s "2026 Annual Campaign", which helps provide financial support and resources to nonprofits across the county. Through those partnerships, United Way helps connect residents with services ranging from food assistance and youth programs to housing support and other essential community resources.

Community leaders say the event is also a way to recognize the generosity of local business owners who continue to step up each year.

Residents who want to participate can simply stop by one of the participating restaurants or businesses on "March 12", grab a meal, and know a portion of their purchase will go back into the community.

Organizers say the goal is simple: bring people together, support local businesses, and help strengthen programs that serve Natrona County residents year-round.

