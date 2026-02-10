Wyoming lawmakers are considering a bill that could change how people are reimbursed after using self-defense.

Under current Wyoming law, residents already have broad rights to defend themselves. Before 2008, a person was required to try to retreat before using deadly force. That changed when the state adopted the “castle doctrine,” which removed the duty to retreat if someone is defending themselves inside their home or on their property.

In 2018, the Legislature went even further by passing a “stand your ground” law. That measure expanded self-defense protections to any place a person is legally allowed to be. It also required courts to reimburse legal costs if someone successfully defends a civil lawsuit related to their use of reasonable defensive force.

House Bill 14 would extend that idea to criminal cases.

The proposal would require counties to repay all reasonable expenses—such as attorney fees, bail costs, lost wages, and other legal expenses—if a person is charged with a crime but later cleared because they acted in lawful self-defense. The bill would also allow those individuals to petition to have the charge removed from their record.

Supporters say the measure is a logical next step for a state with strong gun rights and self-defense laws. They argue that people who legally protect themselves should not be financially ruined by court costs and legal battles. Advocacy groups, including Gun Owners of America, helped craft the bill and are backing the effort.

The legislation is sponsored by Cheyenne Republican Rep. Gary Brown and has drawn significant support in the Legislature. A similar version was proposed last year but never formally introduced.

Some lawmakers view the bill as a common-sense way to protect innocent people from wrongful prosecution. Others, however, have expressed concerns about possible consequences.

Critics warn that the bill could place heavy financial burdens on local governments and make prosecutors hesitant to file legitimate cases. They say self-defense situations are often complicated and not always clear-cut.

Legal experts note that while wrongful charges in self-defense cases are not widespread in Wyoming, they do happen. Even when people are eventually cleared, the process can be lengthy, expensive, and damaging to their reputation.

House Bill 14 will need strong support to move forward this session. If approved, it would mark another major expansion of Wyoming’s self-defense laws.