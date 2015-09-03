Wyoming Schools Seeing Increase in Pot Problems
The recent legalization of marijuana in Colorado and talk of a similar measure passing in the Cowboy State has some Wyoming educators smoking mad.
"Drugs are a problem that our kids have to deal with," said Laramie County School District #2 Superintendent Jon Abrams.
Many Colorado schools have seen an increase in overall drug incidents since recreational pot became legal, a problem Abrams says is working its way north.
"If you say drugs aren't a problem in our schools you've got your head in the sand. That is not the world that our kids are growing up in," said Abrams. "The fact of the matter is there are students using drugs and we want to do everything we can to make sure that they choose not to. So to say that it's not a problem is just naive."
LCSD #2 had considered implementing a mandatory drug testing policy which would have required junior high and high school students involved in extracurricular activities to take random drugs tests, but the proposal failed to pass the school board in July.