Natrona County School Board Ayes Major Maintenance Projects

The Natrona County School District board of trustees approved funding these major maintenance projects for the 2022-2023 fiscal year during its meeting Monday.

The amounts are budget estimates.

Casper Classical Academy: $50,000 -- replace stair tread and nosing throughout.

Centennial Middle School: $25,000 -- repair roof and gutter.

Centennial Middle School: $10,000 -- replace water softener.

Central Services Facility: $350,000 -- mill and resurface the south parking lot.

Central Services Facility: $5,000 -- door access control server.

Central Services Facility Warehouse: $100,000 -- correct drainage in the dock area.

CY Middle School: $50,000 -- replace snow fence.

CY Middle School: $75,000 -- replace stair tread and nosing throughout.

Fort Caspar Academy: $6,000 -- repair playground equipment.

Kelly Walsh High School: $5,000 -- replace the backflow preventer on the west campus irrigation.

Kelly Walsh High School: $40,000 -- repair transformer.

Maintenance: $25,000 -- replace gutters and downspouts.

Natrona County High School: $25,000 -- repair boiler heat exchanger.

Oregon Trail Elementary School: $80,000 -- replace lunch tables.

Paradise Valley Elementary School: $15,000 -- refurbish classroom bathroom to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Sagewood Elementary School: $5,000 -- replace the parking lot light.

Transportation: $50,000 -- replace gutters and downspouts.

Verda James Elementary School: $25,000 -- recoat the roof over the entry.

Woods Learning Center: $150,000 -- repair wood retaining wall.

The projects identified on this list represent the work of Project Manager Doug Tunison in collaboration with School District maintenance staff and individual school personnel. Major Maintenance Funds will be used for these projects.

