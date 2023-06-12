Natrona County School Board Awards Two Food Contracts
The Natrona County School District board of trustees on Monday awarded pizza and dairy products contracts for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
In one memo from District Superintendent Michael Jennings to the board, he recommended the pizza bid go to the Grand Mere Restaurant group -- doing business as Pizza Hut -- for $9.40 per pizza.
This project was publicly advertised and Grand Mere was the only bidder.
In a separate memo for the dairy contract, Jennings wrote it was publicly advertised and three companies submitted bids, with Sysco Montana being the lowest responsible bidder:
- Sysco Montana -- $182,469.79.
- Prairie Farms -- $200,039.54.
- Meadow Gold -- $223,606.15.
The bids for the pizza and dairy contracts were reviewed by Desiree McAdams, Director of Warehouse, and Jennifer Cox, Secretary.
The Food Services Budget will pay for the contracts.