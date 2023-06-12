The Natrona County School District board of trustees on Monday accepted a $1,000 grant for the Natrona County High School girls wrestling team

The 2022-2023 California Casualty Thomas R. Brown athletic grant will be used to buy girls' singlets for the 2023-2024 season and beyond, according to a memo from District Superintendent Mike Jennings to the board.

The grant will be under the direction of assistant coach Saun Swiger, and Principal Aaron Wilson.

