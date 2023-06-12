Natrona School District Board Accepts $1,000 Grant for Girls Wrestling
The Natrona County School District board of trustees on Monday accepted a $1,000 grant for the Natrona County High School girls wrestling team
The 2022-2023 California Casualty Thomas R. Brown athletic grant will be used to buy girls' singlets for the 2023-2024 season and beyond, according to a memo from District Superintendent Mike Jennings to the board.
The grant will be under the direction of assistant coach Saun Swiger, and Principal Aaron Wilson.
2023 NCSD Students Celebrated for Literary Talents
"The Young Authors program is honored to celebrate student success and the literary achievements of our community's young authors. Who knows? One of today's students might be a future bestseller!” ~ NCSD
Children's Advocacy Project Pinwheels for Abused Children
In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as the new national symbol for child abuse prevention. Why? Because by its very nature, the pinwheel connotes playfulness, joy, and childhood. It has come to serve as a physical reminder of the great childhoods we want for all children.