Natrona School Board Awards New MACC Weight Room Floor Bid

The Natrona County School District board of trustees on Monday awarded a contract to replace the weight room floor in the Natrona County High School's MACC.

District Superintendent Michael Jennings, in a memo to the board, recommended that it award the $56,159 contract to Commercial Flooring Inc. of Casper to replace the floor at the high school's Mustang Athletic Community Center.

The project was publicly advertised and two companies submitted bids: Commercial Flooring submitted the lowest responsible bid of $56,159.

Dons Mobile Carpet submitted a bid of $62,300.

District Project Manager Doug Tunison and CBSI Project Manager Dave Swinney reviewed the bids.

The board approved this project as part of the District's Facility Plan.

The Wyoming School Facilities Department approved the use of Major Maintenance Funds for this project.

