Natrona School District Offers Free Lunch Program for Children

The Natrona County School District, in cooperation with Casper area organizations, will offer its Summer Food Service Program for children, according to a press release from the District on Tuesday.

Meals are available at no charge for all children 18 and younger.

Meals are not available for pickup and must be consumed on site.

These are the locations, dates and times for the meals:

Boys and Girls Club - Main Branch, 1701 E. K St.

Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30; June 12 through Aug. 18.

Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E. Fourth St.

Lunch from 11 a.m. to noon; June 12 through Aug. 18.

First United Methodist Church, 302 E. Second St.

Lunch from noon to 1 p.m.; June 12 through Aug. 18.

Casper Family YMCA, 1611 Casper Mountain Road.

Lunch from 11 a.m. to noon; June 12 through Aug. 18.

Boys and Girls Club at the Natrona County School District Activities Center, 2401 Hickory St.; Journey Elementary School.

Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 12 through Aug. 18.