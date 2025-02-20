CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Get ready, brick builders. Wyoming is about to see its first-ever LEGO convention.

The Wyoming Brick Convention is set to transform the Cheyenne Ice & Events Center into a LEGO wonderland June 14-15. Organizers are promising a spectacle with more than 2 million LEGO bricks under one roof, and creations that have never been seen before in the Cowboy State.

Tickets, priced at $14.99, are available for either Saturday or Sunday. With organizers expecting a quick sell-out, they’re urging fans to snag their tickets now at www.brickconvention.com/wyoming.

So, what can attendees expect? For starters, professional LEGO artists from across the U.S. will be on hand to showcase their jaw-dropping creations and meet with fans. There will also be chances to rub elbows with “LEGO celebrities,” though organizers haven’t yet released specific names.

If you’re looking to get hands-on, the event will feature “Brick Pits” stocked with thousands of bricks for free building, as well as live build demonstrations. A “Castle Build Zone” will allow attendees to try their hand at medieval LEGO architecture.

For those who prefer to admire, galleries will display life-sized and extraordinary LEGO models. A “MOC Gallery” will highlight creations from local fan builders, giving Wyoming’s own talent a chance to shine. And, of course, a dedicated “Star Wars Zone” will feature creations from a galaxy far, far away.

Attendees can also browse a LEGO retail area offering new and retired sets, hard-to-find pieces and other LEGO merchandise.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Creations for Charity, an all-volunteer nonprofit that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children during the holidays.

