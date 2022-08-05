Casper Toy Store Is Hosting a LEGO Building Contest for Kids

If you have children that love playing and building with LEGO bricks, this is their chance to show off their building skills.

Downtown Casper toy store, Toy Town, is hosting a LEGO Contest for multiple age groups and plenty of prizes on the line!

Get ready for the ToyTown LEGO Contest! August 15th - 19th, with winners announced August 20th, 2022, after 1:00 pm.

How to enter:

Build an Original LEGO model at home, not more than 24" x 24" at the base (2 feet). Bring your creation to ToyTown between Monday - Friday (August 15th - 19th). We will display it throughout the week.

*Entrees must be summited by 5:30 PM on Friday August 19th.* There are multiple age groups:

- under 6

- ages 7 - 9

- ages 10 - 12

- ages 13+ Entries are judged by the following criteria: creativity, stability, color use, unique use of bricks, storytelling, and originality. There are numerous prizes for everyone.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Toy Town via Facebook message or by phone at 307-235-0550. You can also visit the store, which is located at:

130 S. Wolcott St.

Casper WY, 82601

Thank you for shopping local!

